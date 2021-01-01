Ryan Spann Must Win The Battle Of Wills

From the time they broke into space with 3:17 remaining on the clock until referee Dan Miragliotta stepped in and halted the action at 2:43 of the first round, there was a knockdown, a fighter moving to mount, a triangle choke attempt, another knockdown after both men landed at the same time, a desperate chase to close the distance and secure a takedown, a torrential downpour of hammerfists, some that appeared to miss the target and land to the back of the head, and a sharp elbow to the temple that ultimately halted the festivities.

Spann was in control through much of that chaos, dropping Walker with a left hand and following him to the canvas, where he landed in mount, got a little high, and missed on a triangle choke attempt when the Brazilian scooted out the back door and postured up. Once they returned to the feet, the Fortis MMA product ate a shot while connecting with a right hand that took Walker’s legs out from under him, prompting the towering Brazilian to crash face-first into the canvas, bringing Miragliotta in for a closer look.

Watch Saturday With Your ESPN+ Subscription

As Walker retreated to the fence, Spann gave chase, missing with a wild right hand as he closed the distance and dropped his hand, eager to put Walker on the canvas and thereby nullify some of his power. But as soon as he changed levels, the momentum of the fight changed as well.

Walker began raining down strikes, some landing clean, others missing the target, prompting Spann’s coach, Sayif Saud, to loudly object to the series of blows. As his charge re-adjusted and once again tried to drag Walker to the canvas, the defending Brazilian crashed his right elbow into the side of Spann’s head, causing the Texan to slump to the canvas and the fight to be halted.