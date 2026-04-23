Ryan Spann | Lessons Learned, Lessons Applied

The win was a reminder of how dangerous Spann can. Just like in his light heavyweight days, it doesn’t take much more than a couple quality finishes to elevate yourself into the rankings and into the mix in the heavyweight division right now. Newcomer Tyrell Fortune entered the Top 15 off his first win, Josh Hokit has quickly risen through the ranks, and others have all managed to collect numbers next to their names with a good win or two.

While he recognizes the possibility, Spann isn’t particularly concerned about anyone else in the division. His focus is exclusively on himself and doing the right things to ensure he can continue to have success.

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“I just want to be consistent with being me, with being free, with the work that we do, my eating habits and all that. The rest will take care of itself… I trust God, and I’ve been blessed all my life, so I just want to do everything I can on my end and that stuff I really don’t think about because I can’t do much about changing it other than what I can do. I just focus on trying to be as consistent as I can and doing everything I can do.”

For this camp, that meant sticking to the program that produced his win over Brzeski and as well as his longtime training partner Kennedy Nzechukwu’s clash with Buchecha back in December.