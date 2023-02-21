Ryan Spann Has Grown Into A Real Contender

The soft-spoken hitter from Texas, who headlines opposite Nikita Krylov this weekend in Las Vegas, used last year as both a comeback campaign and his personal coming out party, registering a pair of first-round stoppage wins over Ion Cutelaba and Dominick Reyes to put the memory of previous setbacks in the rearview and a place in the Top 5 within reach.

Order UFC 285: Jones vs Gane

“I think really what it is, more than anything, is that I think he’s just grown up; that’s the easiest way to say it,” said Sayif Saud, Spann’s coach at Fortis MMA, who has long suggested the Beaumont, Texas native has the skills and talents to be UFC light heavyweight champion. “He’s 31 now, and I think that’s really a time where we all kind of start to grow up — when you hit your 30s — and I feel like I’ve seen that maturing process out of him.

“As you grow, you learn, and I feel like his fighting career is doing the same thing. We’re just starting to scratch the surface of what he’s capable of with this kind of focus.”