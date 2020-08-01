Ryan Spann Can’t Be Denied

One of those contenders is Ryan Spann, who will enter his UFC Vegas 11 bout against Johnny Walker riding an eight-fight win streak. Spann believes that this Saturday’s matchup is his chance to make a statement and to show that he’s is going to be the next fighter to reign over the division.

“Now it’s time to make statements. We’re looking at ranked versus ranked, we’re looking at trying to get in the top ten and then from there, with Jon being gone, some things are about to change. Especially when this title fight [between Reyes and Blachowicz] happens,” Spann told UFC.com. “It’s time to make a statement because I could realistically be two fights away.”

Another reason that Spann feels so adamant about making a statement is that he wasn’t proud of his UFC 249 performance against Sam Alvey. Spann believes that he was the more dominant fighter that night in Jacksonville and it doesn’t sit well with him that people might think that Alvey won their showdown.