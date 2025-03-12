RYAN SPANN ACCEPTING HIS CALLING

For all 12 years of Ryan Spann’s professional MMA career, everyone else has been able to see the tremendous talent and limitless potential the towering Texan carries with him each and every time he steps into the cage. Standing six-foot-five with power in both hands, a slick submission game, and athleticism for days, the Beaumont native embodies his “Superman” nickname in terms of the upside he exudes, but for much of his career, he’s struggled to find consistency.

“A large part of my life — I’m gonna open up a little bit,” begins Spann, a historically media-averse individual who has begun to embrace being in front of the microphone or camera a little more prior to his last couple appearances, accepting that it’s part of the gig, even if he does like to paraphrase Marshawn Lynch, and joke that he’s just doing a lot of this stuff so he doesn’t get fined.

“A large part of my life, I felt that I didn’t deserve to be me,” adds the Dana White’s Contender Series graduate, who makes his heavyweight debut this weekend opposite fellow DWCS alum Waldo Cortes Acosta. “I’ve had a hard life, went through some things, persevered a lot past fighting, and that’s why I respect Jon (Jones) so much, because Jon goes through things that everybody is aware of, but he can still focus and balance and do what he’s gotta do in there.

“That’s what I’ve been looking to mimic and that what I’ve been talking about with my consistency, because I know with consistency, it’s all gonna come together.”