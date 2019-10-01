Ryan Spann Is A Brewing Storm

“I never feel like I need to prove anything to anyone. I fight for my family only. I get out of there as soon as possible because I know my mom, she gets nervous the more she watches me fight,” Spann laughs before getting serious. “I don’t like to be in there long, but as far as proving anything to anyone, I don’t really care - no offense.”

Spann’s light-hearted attitude isn’t an act, it’s his way of life.

“My brother has been telling me all my life that we choose to do this, so why not have fun,” Spann said. “And my brother always tells me right before I’m getting ready to go out there, ‘You show God you’re thankful for what he’s done for you by having fun’. That’s what I do. I get out there and have fun. There’s no pressure on me.”