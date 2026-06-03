Ryan Rozicki Is Taking It Back To The Old School | Zuffa Boxing 07

Rozicki isn’t here to wave to fans and kiss babies. He’s here to get in the ring, flatten his opponent, then head home with a winner’s check in his back pocket.

Come Join Us In Bournemouth June 6! Limited Tickets Remain Here.

It’s something Rozicki has done very successfully in his career so far. In 23 professional fights, “The Bruiser” has won 21, drawn one, and lost just once — on points to Oscar Rivas, a former interim world heavyweight title challenger who outweighed him by 20 pounds. Of Rozicki’s 21 wins, 20 have come via knockout.

On Saturday night, the 31-year-old Canadian will step under the lights of a Zuffa Boxing event for the first time as he takes on former cruiserweight world champion Chris Billam-Smith in the Englishman’s hometown of Bournemouth. It’s his first professional assignment outside of his native Canada, and one that he accepts knowing that victory could lead to bigger, more lucrative opportunities down the line.