Ryan Loder's Return To Wells Fargo Arena

Despite Saturday night being just his second time walking to the UFC Octagon, it isn’t the first time Ryan Loder will be competing inside Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.
Back in 2013, Loder became an All-American for Northern Iowa inside the same building he will make his UFC debut in on Saturday night. It’s truly a full circle moment for the California native.
Loder has been part of a handful of fight weeks, spending time coaching and cornering UFC fighters such as Max Griffin and Anthony Hernandez, so the ability to have gone through a fight week before entering one of his own has lifted the nerves that many feel just days away from the biggest moment of their fighting career.
“When I was coaching, I was putting myself in their shoes, so I was walking through the steps the whole time,” Loder said. “Visualizing what I say in this interview, how I answer this question, so it feels like when I am here, this is probably my tenth time going through this process. I feel like I’m a veteran in this game.”
To get to this point, Loder had to go through many hoops and hurdles, one that included competing on the reality show The Ultimate Fighter. It can be a bit of an isolating situation for athletes, as there are no phones, no access to friends and family, just 100 percent focused on fighting, and, not to mention, living with someone who you could potentially end up fighting. It’s also a situation where you can learn a lot about yourself and grow, not only as a fighter, but also as a person.
“I had to learn a lot about myself on The Ultimate Fighter. Being sequestered is very difficult because normally I lean on a lot of people, and I had to dig down and really lean on myself and figure out who I am as a person and kind of grow. I feel like that process really helped me become the person I am today and be ready for the UFC.”
The California native went out last August and won the show and a UFC contract in impressive fashion, stopping Robert Valentin in the second round. Prior to that fight, Loder earned a unanimous decision win and a submission win in order to lock in his spot in the finale. Throughout the whole show, Loder felt a little underestimated, so to be able to get the win the way he did was huge.
“It was everything that I thought it was going to be,” Loder said. “Winning with a TKO, making the finals, beating some people that they didn’t think I was going to beat. When I was on the show, everyone wanted to fight me because they thought I was the weak link, so it was a big statement maker to win that way. “
Loder has always embraced the underdog mentality. His confidence stems from who he surrounds himself with in the gym at Team Alpha Male in Sacramento, California. Training every day with guys like Griffin, Hernandez and Josh Emmett has helped Loder develop into who he is today, and now all that’s left to do is to go out there and show out.
Saturday’s test is Azamat Bekoev, who also makes his second walk to the Octagon after picking up a first-round knockout at UFC 311 earlier this year. When it comes to game plan and strategy, Loder acknowledged that he doesn’t do too much when it comes to studying film because he lets his coaches do that, but given that both men have a background in wrestling, Loder believes this will make for an interesting matchup.
With the Team Alpha Male squad behind him, Loder is ready to make the walk once again inside Wells Fargo Arena, this time decked out in UFC gear. It’s been a long time coming for the 33-year-old, but he believes he is ready for the moment ahead, whatever it may bring.
“I think I am someone that has been disciplined so I can get through the whole fight if it goes 15 minutes, and if it goes 30 seconds, I’ve been there, too. I have dominant wrestling and I’m trained by the best strikers in the world, so I’m well-rounded and ready to take on the world.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Figueiredo, live from Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa on May 3, 2025. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.