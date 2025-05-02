Ryan Loder's Return To Wells Fargo Arena

To get to this point, Loder had to go through many hoops and hurdles, one that included competing on the reality show The Ultimate Fighter. It can be a bit of an isolating situation for athletes, as there are no phones, no access to friends and family, just 100 percent focused on fighting, and, not to mention, living with someone who you could potentially end up fighting. It’s also a situation where you can learn a lot about yourself and grow, not only as a fighter, but also as a person.

“I had to learn a lot about myself on The Ultimate Fighter. Being sequestered is very difficult because normally I lean on a lot of people, and I had to dig down and really lean on myself and figure out who I am as a person and kind of grow. I feel like that process really helped me become the person I am today and be ready for the UFC.”

WATCH: Ryan Loder's Fight Week Interview

The California native went out last August and won the show and a UFC contract in impressive fashion, stopping Robert Valentin in the second round. Prior to that fight, Loder earned a unanimous decision win and a submission win in order to lock in his spot in the finale. Throughout the whole show, Loder felt a little underestimated, so to be able to get the win the way he did was huge.