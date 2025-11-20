Ryan Loder Is Always Evolving

The Ultimate Fighter Season 32 winner pushed himself through training camp, and when he showed up for his UFC debut in May 2025, he was on the other side of injuries and letdowns, which is another way of saying he wasn’t in the best space before a fight.

Preview Every Fight On Saturday's Card

He doesn’t bring that up as an excuse—he showed up to fight, after all—but Loder admits he “wasn’t ready” for the fight. The Northern Iowa alumnus was happy to make his first walk to the Octagon in Des Moines, but otherwise, he came away from the experience with myriad lessons in tow.

“The loss was tough, but we always learn from that,” Loder said. “It's OK. I have more fights on my contract, and I'm relatively new to the game. I mean, this is my 11th fight in four years, so it's a learning process.

“Each time I'm out here, it's a whole different fighter.”