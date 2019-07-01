Ryan Hall Doesn't Care What People Think Of Him

“I’m as shocked as anyone to be here this early,” Hall said. “But I’m excited to be back. I’ve got an excellent opponent, a tough guy I’m excited to face. I came here to fight the best, and this represents that and the steps in that direction.”

With all the time between fights, Hall had plenty of time to think, and when he talks about the difficulty he continues to have in finding opponents who will share the Octagon with him, he almost sounds at peace with it. While he scoffs at the idea of more activity lending itself to a higher profile, he does genuinely look forward to stepping into the cage and competing.