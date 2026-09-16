Ryan Gandra | Intensely Focused On The Basics

Gandra felt like the win over Reese was “automatic,” praising the efforts his team put into getting him ready to face the tall, dangerous Texan. Tuesday, he explained what goes into their training camps and why these fights feel like a foregone conclusion to him before he even sets foot inside the Octagon.

“Every team has its style of training, of learning, and of game planning and the way we do it is we like to focus on the basics being done to the point of perfection,” Gandra said. “There is not much secret to what we do. It’s the basics and we do that over and over and over and over. On my last fight, I was training a lot with Paulo Costa, and we did that movement that got me my knockout so much that even he told me before the fight, ‘You’re only doing that, and you’ve been doing that so much. It’s a very interesting way of working out.’ Right after the fight, he messaged me and said, ‘Bro, you guys were right all along.’”

Watch Every UFC Event On Paramount+

Gandra laughed, before adding, “That’s what we always work on: do the basics very well done. We try to perfect the basics, and we think that’s our best strength.”

That intense focus on the basics has not only served Gandra well through his first two UFC appearances but been the foundation for what has been a relatively quick rise from competing on the regional circuit in Brazil to fighting under the brightest lights in the business.