Ryan Ford Has So Much More To Give

But just because the 41-year-old veteran hung up his four-ounce gloves doesn’t mean “The Real Deal” is done with combat sports just yet.

“Going back into MMA after seven years of straight boxing — I had the itch to get back in there, but I wasn’t truly in love with MMA; it was just an itch I had to scratch,” explained Ford, who faces off with Curtis Millender in the main event of Unified Boxing Promotions’ debut event this Friday, May 26. “I had three fights, I scratched that itch, but now it’s time to show people this is what I’ve dedicated myself to for the last seven years.”

The son of former professional boxer Al Ford, who shared the ring with the likes Aaron Pryor and Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini in the later stages of his 74-fight career, the Edmonton native made the shift to “The Sweet Science” towards the end of 2015 after taking and winning his first boxing assignment all the way back in 2010.

Ford defeated Olympic gold medalist Manus Boonjumnong five fights into his shift, and claimed the UBO light heavyweight title four bouts later, eventually running his record to 14-0, resulting in a step up in competition, a series of championship bouts, and some less than desirable results.