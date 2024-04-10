“Ruthless” – An Understatement For Robert Varricchio | UFC FIGHT PASS

“It was right before my fight,” Varricchio said. “I’m just this smiling and happy dude joking around with everybody, and when I’m fighting, I am a whole different person. After the fight, my brother gave me the name.”

Five knockouts, with four being in the first round, is more than enough to earn a nickname of that nature. “Ruthless” isn’t a new nickname to the MMA cage, as UFC legend Robbie Lawler set the bar for fighters looking to carry the nickname.

“It’s actually really funny because when I first started fighting, I never really followed fighting,” Varricchio explained. “I didn’t know who Robbie Lawler was until after my first fight when my brother gave me the nickname. A couple weeks later, someone called me Robbie Lawler, and I was like, ‘Who is this dude?’ Then I watched his fight against Rory MacDonald and I was like, ‘Holy f**king s**t’. At that point, I thought that I had some s**t to live up to or I had to change my name, I decided to just live up to it.”