“Ruthless” – An Understatement For Robert Varricchio | UFC FIGHT PASS

CFFC 131 sets the stage for the biggest card that Cage Fury has ever put together. From UFC prospects to rising stars, Cage Fury has created the perfect introduction to the biggest weekend in combat sports history.
Robert Varricchio will put his perfect record on the line in a co-main event matchup for the interim CFFC lightweight championship against Morquez Forest.
On top of a perfect record, Varricchio also boasts a perfect finish rate in his five pro bouts. Not long after his first pro finish, Varricchio was given the nickname “Ruthless” by his brother.
“It was right before my fight,” Varricchio said. “I’m just this smiling and happy dude joking around with everybody, and when I’m fighting, I am a whole different person. After the fight, my brother gave me the name.”
Five knockouts, with four being in the first round, is more than enough to earn a nickname of that nature. “Ruthless” isn’t a new nickname to the MMA cage, as UFC legend Robbie Lawler set the bar for fighters looking to carry the nickname.
“It’s actually really funny because when I first started fighting, I never really followed fighting,” Varricchio explained. “I didn’t know who Robbie Lawler was until after my first fight when my brother gave me the nickname. A couple weeks later, someone called me Robbie Lawler, and I was like, ‘Who is this dude?’ Then I watched his fight against Rory MacDonald and I was like, ‘Holy f**king s**t’. At that point, I thought that I had some s**t to live up to or I had to change my name, I decided to just live up to it.”
Living up to Robbie Lawler is no easy task, and Varricchio would be the first to say that he has lived up to it thus far.
Quick finishes are the product of Varricchio’s tenacity in his training. Because as all “ruthless” fighters do, Varricchio is relentless in the gym.
“I had a six round day the other day trying to get ready for a four-round fight,” Varrichio said. “In the sixth round, I dropped my hands and just kept walking forward and the dude’s eyes widened like, ‘What is wrong with this dude?’”
Any fighter willing to drop their hands is well worthy of being dubbed “Ruthless.” Don’t expect to Varricchio drop his hands, but don’t be surprised to see another finish added to his record.
CFFC 131 is LIVE, exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS, on April 12th!
