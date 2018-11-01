A Ruthless Return

In many ways, Lawler had already beaten the odds regarding injuries in his career before suffering the torn ACL in his last fight against Rafael Dos Anjos in Dec. 2017.

With over 40 fights on his record and a career that stretches back to 2001, the former UFC welterweight champion had never really endured any injuries with this level of severity.

Rather than sulk about not being able to fight for over a year, Lawler instead decided to put his effort into recovery and take the extra time he had to spare to spend with his family.

“I’ve never had an injury like this. It took me a long time to recover from this and I was diligent and did it the correct way and didn’t rush back,” Lawler said. “It was just one of those things that I took at a blessing. Obviously, I had to work on my body but there’s other things and other aspects in my life that I took care of.

“I hung out with my family a lot. I did my rehab and just kept my eye on the prize. I kept trying to get better and get stronger and get better than I was before, I took my time and did it all correctly.”

The time off allowed Lawler to put more focus on being a husband and father, which gave him the peace of mind to really allow his body to recover before booking his next fight.

“There’s other stuff to life other than fighting and working out. I was able to spend more time on other aspects, family, went on a whole bunch of vacations and just enjoyed life,” Lawler said.

Once it was time to get back to work, there was no need for Lawler to ramp up to a training camp because he was already champing at the bit to return to his regular schedule.

He also didn’t have to wait long to find a date and an opponent, as the former champion returns at UFC 235 where he faces Ben Askren on the pay-per-view main card.

