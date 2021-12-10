Royce White Is Ready To Make A Splash In MMA

“I’m a unique character,” White said. “You could say I have a unique persona and I think unique personas like mine get a yay or nay. Sometimes the establishment loves them, depending on what inner niche you get in within the establishment: how they view you, how they want to tolerate you and sometimes you get completely exiled and excommunicated.”

A vocal push for mental health awareness and an intense fear of flying wasn’t enough to scare teams off. White would go on to be drafted 16th overall by the Houston Rockets and before he first stepped on the court, he showed the world just how serious about mental health he was.

“The politics are never off,” White explained. “The social issues never sleep, and I think people don’t understand just how big reputation, image, character assessment is in team sports.”

NBA media has made many changes to the way they speak of players’ mental health struggles… But not until over a half decade after White was pressing for it.