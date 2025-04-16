All The Right Reasons | Roxy Verduzco

“I had my debut at The Forum,” Verduzco said. “It’s history-making because I don't think a female has ever had a debut at the forum; it's a very historical place in Los Angeles.”

Verduzco would then sign with 360 Promotions’ Tom Loeffler, the promoter for Hollywood Fight Nights. Under the California-based organization, Verduzco has further pushed the narrative that she is boxing’s next superstar.

January’s Hollywood Fight Nights: Trinidad vs Plania set the stage for Verduzco to put on a show for her hometown. With fires laying waste to large portions of the Los Angeles area, Right Hook Roxy gave locals a much-needed light.

“We had the LA fires happening,” Verduzco explained. “I had to evacuate my house. I got it done and I did a whole Dodger theme. I felt like it got a lot of traction because I was fighting in Los Angeles and the Dodgers had just won the World Series. I think about themes to my fights, as well, and with everything going on in Los Angeles, I felt like it was a good representation of who we are.”

A third-round TKO of Lindsey Ellis showed boxing fans that there are levels to the sport, and Verduzco is on a level of her own.