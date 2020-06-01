Roxanne Modafferi Won't Stop Improving

Seventeen years into her career as a professional mixed martial artist, Roxanne Modafferi is doing just that, transforming herself from a pioneer with an excellent submission game to a current contender in the UFC flyweight division complete with dramatically improved striking, a robust, effective strength and conditioning program and the potential to challenge for UFC gold in the not too distant future if things break her way over the next couple of fights.

“I’ve seen fighters go from being fighters to being athletes and I’m catching up,” said Modafferi, who began her career with a victory over Hikaru Shinohara in the Smackgirl promotion at the tail end of 2003 and fights for the 42nd time on Saturday when she takes on Lauren Murphy in a critical matchup for the former Ultimate Fighter contestants. “In the very beginning, I was just going up — I was one of the top competitors in the bantamweight division. They still called it vale tudo back then, so I’ve seen so many changes.

“It’s been a rollercoaster ride with a lot of ups and downs and different phases.”

Modafferi’s career hasn’t just been a rollercoaster ride, it’s been much more akin to the world’s biggest, fastest, scariest rollercoaster ride; the kind where you’re excited for the ride to begin, wishing it would be over in the middle, and eager to ride once more as soon as the cars pull back into the platform.

Ten years and 20 days after registering a victory in her debut, Modafferi stepped into the UFC Octagon for the first time, dropping a unanimous decision to Raquel Pennington at The Ultimate Fighter: Team Rousey vs. Team Tate Finale in Las Vegas. It was her sixth consecutive setback and dropped her record to 15-11 overall.

After a decade in the game, it appeared that the sport had passed “The Happy Warrior” by and she would miss out on the opportunity to compete under the bright lights that had finally been focused on female competitors.