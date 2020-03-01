"Roxy Rematch" Prepared For A New Andrea Lee

“I know, I was thinking about that, like, ‘Man — I’ve got to rematch somebody again?’” Modafferi said about facing Andrea Lee, who she beat when the two competed under the Invicta FC banner several years ago, for a second time on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Asked if she was aware just how many rematches and trilogy fights she’s been a part of, the engaging veteran tried to see if she could recite them all from memory.

“Megumi Yabushita; I fought her three times,” began Modafferi, who enters her second engagement with Lee off a decision loss to Lauren Murphy in June. “Marloes Coenen; fought her twice. Andrea Lee. Jennifer Maia. Tara LaRosa.

“There is probably a sixth one I’m forgetting,” she said before quickly remembering. “Jen Howe!”

In addition to the six she correctly identified, there were also twin bouts against Vanessa Porto and Barb Honchak, plus a pair of meetings with Sijara Eubanks — one in the semifinals on Season 26 of The Ultimate Fighter, and another at UFC 230 — bringing the total to nine.

“Wow — nine,” said Modafferi, who sports a 9-9 record in those seven two-fight series and two three-fight sets and admitted that fighting the same opponent multiple times can be frustrating.

“I want a challenge and I want something new; I don’t want to be bored and fighting the same person over and over, so I’m happy that I’m fighting her (Lee) after a while. It’s going to be like a new fight, I think.”

It likely will be, given how much has changed since that first meeting, which took place on December 5, 2014 and saw Modafferi come away with a split decision victory.