Roxanne Modafferi's Final Form

So as the sport evolved, so did “The Happy Warrior” — all while keeping the most important thing about her intact: her authenticity.

“I really wanted to show my personality and be unique; I think it’s really important for fighters and also for other human beings to be unique, and not be afraid,” Modafferi said. “I was embarrassed as a kid that I liked different things, but my mom always told me to be unique, because it was better. So I’ve really embraced that.”

Showing her personality has manifested best through wearing the wig of some of her favorite anime characters during her UFC weigh-ins — decisions of which were made by either which show she was engulfed in at the time, or by a symbolic significance she shared with the character heading into each of her respective fights.

“My first one was Invicta (FC), where I faced off against Tara LaRosa with a Jedi robe and a lightsaber. It was a full, complete suit, and I cut extra weight to be able to wear those outfits."

“I started to dress up for my weigh-ins because I thought it was really cool how Japanese fighters had really cool walk outs; they wore full anime cosplay, pro wrestling stuff on their way to the ring,” Modafferi said. “I was way too nervous to do that on fight day, so I thought, why don’t I just do it for weigh-ins?