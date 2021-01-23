Roxanne Modafferi Embraces Every New Challenge

In case anyone needed further evidence that athletes continue to grow and learn things about themselves late in their careers, Modafferi remains a beacon of insight.

Not only has she transformed from a grappling specialist into a more well-rounded fighter in the second half of her now 18-year, 43-fight career since joining forces with John Wood and the team at Syndicate MMA in Las Vegas, but the coaching challenges that troubled her ahead of her third and final appearance of 2020 proved illuminating, as well.

“In Japan, I didn’t feel like I had a main coach, so I’ve been through the periods where I really didn’t have that support, and so I feel like I should be able to push through anything at this point,” began Modafferi, who had already completed one stint on The Ultimate Fighter and logged 30 appearances before her opponent this week, Araujo, had made her professional debut. “Also, on The Ultimate Fighter, it wasn’t my normal coaches, so I’m hard on myself and think I should be able to push through anything.

“However, it’s really great emotionally and mentally to know I have these guys in my corner,” she continued, speaking about Wood and her new wrestling coach, UFC veteran John ‘ Guns’ Gunderson.

While some fighters switch coaches numerous times over the course of their career, others stick with the same crew for extended periods of time and, in either case, building a connection and establishing trust with those individuals takes time and is vital to an athlete’s success.

Shuffling things around can bring about uncertainty and doubt, and when you don’t have the time to establish a strong rapport prior to stepping back into the cage, it can lead to greater anxiety and nerves, even for someone as experienced and knowledgeable as Modafferi.

