Rountree's Journey Will Never End

On Saturday at UFC Copenhagen, Rountree is set to take on the dangerous Ion Cutelaba. It’s a matchup that should produce fireworks and it definitely has the Los Angeles native pumped.

“I think he’s a really tough dude. Mentally and physically, he’s strong, he doesn’t really show fear and he hits hard,” Rountree said. “I’ve seen all the great things about the guy and so that’s why I’m like, ‘Hmm, this fight’s interesting.’ I get to have a really good challenge and I’m ready for it and excited for it.”

Rountree believes a fighter like Cutelaba will bring out the best in him in Denmark. He also thinks that a win over the recently ranked Cutelaba could finally punch his ticket into the light heavyweight top 15.

“A big win this weekend would definitely project me up into the top 15,” he said. “And if it doesn’t, then I’m already used to that. I’ve been in the UFC for I don’t know how long now and I’ve never hit the top 15, so I’m like, ‘Eh, whatever.’”

The former Ultimate Fighter finalist is confident in his skills, his technique and his coaches, and he is ready to take a risk to take care of business on Saturday.

Watch his fight and more at UFC Copenhagen on ESPN+ this Saturday. The main card begins at 2pm/11am ETPT with the prelims starting at 11am/8am ETPT.