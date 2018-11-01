Rountree Wants To Be Watched, Remembered For The Right Reasons

“It may not be the smart thing for me to do by staying quiet because the squeaky wheel gets the grease, but at the end of the day, when this is all over for me, I want to be remembered for what I gave to the sport and everything that I showed — the person I was, the respect that I showed with others; all of those things.

“Everyone is going to have their reasons to want to watch a fight, whether it’s ‘these guys hate each other’ or ‘this guy slapped his friend in the face,’ and, for me, I’m not the guy to really trash talk,” continued Rountree, who once again finished out his training camp for Saturday night’s contest at the Blackhouse gym in Los Angeles. “I keep to myself and I want my fights and my skill and what I bring as a mixed martial artist to bring eyes.

“I want people to watch me for my skills — not for how much trash I talk or how much I’ve insulted someone else. I want to develop my skills so that fans (think), ‘I’m going to pay to watch this guy because he’s skilled.’ That’s the approach.”

And Rountree’s skills are clearly developing, although the fact he’s still a relatively inexperienced fighter facing an uphill battle against lofty expectations has occasionally been forgotten.

His win over Saki at UFC 226 was just the 11th fight of his career and, unlike the majority of his contemporaries, Rountree didn’t matriculate to mixed martial arts after starting in a single discipline or competing at a high level in a different sport.

Initially, the intriguing light heavyweight began training as a way to lose weight, only to realize that he had an affinity and aptitude for fighting.

As soon as he debuted, Rountree started generating buzz, and by the time he appeared on Season 23 of The Ultimate Fighter, he was regarded as one of the top prospects in the entire sport and pegged as one of the favorites to win the light heavyweight competition. While he reached the finals, Rountree ran into Andrew Sanchez, a two-time NAIA National champion wrestler with more experience in the cage and a tremendous pedigree on the ground.

“El Dirte” dominated the contest, joining the fraternity of Ultimate Fighter winners and handing Rountree his first professional loss in the process. Just under five months later, Rountree returned and caught a second consecutive loss after getting tapped out by UFC newcomer Tyson Pedro.