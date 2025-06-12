Rose Namajunas Is Still Improving Every Day

The former two-time champion was the first woman to regain the UFC title, and both of her title-winning efforts came via two of the most stunning championship-earning knockouts in the sport’s history.

Motivation is a slippery thing for any fighter, and as far as milestones to check off the list, there isn’t much left for Namajunas outside of a pursuit for a belt in a second weight class. That said, Namajunas has always come across as someone whose biggest project is less about her career and more about her whole self. That is why, despite going 2-2 in her first four outings at 125 pounds, “Thug Rose” carries the confidence that accompanies improvement ahead of her fight with Miranda Maverick at UFC Fight Night: Usman vs Buckley.

“I feel like I’m better in a lot of ways,” Namajunas told UFC.com. “I’m definitely more mature and at a different place in my life, and God has put me through a lot of mental battles and struggles and just maturing me and forging me through the fire, so as much as people care about the fighting and the results—and so do I—the spiritual strength I have at this point of my life outweighs anything that could be happening right here, right now.”

Namajunas felt proud of her 2024 campaign. She fought three times in eight months—the most active she’d been since she started her professional career in 2013—picking up wins over Amanda Ribas and Tracy Cortez to cement herself in the division’s top 10.