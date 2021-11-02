Rose Namajunas Is Focused On Knowing Herself

The moment had shades of her first title-fight victory in which she famously dropped Joanna Jedrzejczyk in a shocking upset at UFC 217, right down to the emotional Octagon interview. Now, of course, the moment isn’t as shocking, but it remains impressive. Namajunas has been open with how the weight of the belt impacted her afterward, especially in the aftermath of losing her belt to Jéssica Andrade at UFC 237. So, when she got the belt wrapped around her waist once again in Jacksonville, Namajunas carried it with a better understanding of herself and what to expect in her second reign as champion.

“There’s been similar emotions maybe that have come around,” she said. “I think my ability to address those and deal with them - I have the experience with it, so I think the main difference is just knowing why I’m feeling the certain things that I’m feeling and knowing how to combat those things. Or embrace those things and nourish them based on if they’re good or bad emotions.”

RELATED: Headkicks + Kale | Namajunas Photo Gallery | Rose Picks Up Gardening

She is not only improving her mental approach to the sport but has also spent the time sharpening her skill set, which is already lauded as one of the most beautiful to watch in the sport. Namajunas said it is “powerful” when self-belief meets knowledge of one’s self, and so she has taken the time between fights to understand herself on a deeper level.

That understanding includes breaking down how she has created those iconic moments in the Octagon.