Rose Namajunas Is Eager To Perform

There again is an example of not only her candor, but how she looks at things through a different lens than most of her contemporaries.

Most athletes are reticent to acknowledge that, at some point, they’re eventually going to reach the finish line, and even fewer are as quick to acknowledge when they’re reached the back half of things. Most competitors in their early 30s will tell you they’re still in their primes, that the best is yet to come, and greatness is just around the corner, but not Namajunas.

Instead, she’s aware of the finish line on the horizon, excited by the fact that there are different pursuits that pique her interest as she progresses towards the end of her fighting career, while also making it clear that accepting her athletic reality doesn’t mean she’s ready to stop competing quite yet.

Main Event Spotlight: UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas

“Even though I know I probably have less fights ahead of me than behind me, I do also feel like there is so much more after fighting that is ahead of me,” she said. “I know it sounds like kind of a sad statement, but I know there is so much more to life.”

I challenged her assessment that it’s a sad statement, expressing that it felt very true to character for her and, quite honestly, like a refreshing outlook from someone in a profession where fixation on lofty goals, sometimes to the point of delusion, are so commonplace.