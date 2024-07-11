Rose Namajunas: ‘I’m Always Doing My Style’

Another newish facet for Namajunas is life in the flyweight division. She made her Octagon debut at 125 less than a year ago opposite Manon Fiorot at UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Spivac in August 2023. After dropping the bout to Fiorot via decision — a fight in which she dislocated a finger in the first round — Namajunas bounced back with a vintage performance against Amanda Ribas earlier this year.

It was the perfect get-back performance for Namajunas and showed how much she can and does fit into the flyweight picture. The move up, which she has called “reinvigorating,” provided just enough of a new challenge to get the fire fueled properly.

As she looked to make a second appearance in 2024, she was booked opposite Maycee Barber, who is in the form of her young life in the form of a six-fight winning streak. It was the kind of fight that would catapult Namajunas into the title picture at the perfect time, but after Barber pulled out of the fight with an injury, Namajunas changed course to face the up-and-coming Tracy Cortez.

Namajunas acknowledges Cortez’s ranking outside the Top 10 puts less title implications on the fight than it had originally, but she also believes Cortez should be even more highly touted than she already is, with the only hangup being Cortez’s slight inactivity (just five fights since April 2019). Either way, though, Namajunas knows winning fights is the best way to get up the ladder, and she is more focused on herself anyway.