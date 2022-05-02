Rose Namajunas Has ‘Leveled Up’ As A Champion

Namajunas cites UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre as an inspiration in terms of how he has continued his martial arts journey beyond the length of a fighting career, as well as the incremental improvements the most elite athletes chase once they reach a certain point of their career.

At present, Namajunas’ biggest task is defending her belt for a third time against the streaking Carla Esparza. The fight is Namajunas’ fifth career rematch – she holds a 4-0 record to this point – but the seven-and-a-half-year gap represents her longest between two fights against the same opponent.

When it comes to her previous success against familiar opponents, Namajunas cites her ability to sort the encounters into their own buckets and not overthink things too much, but she is excited to match up with a grappling ace in Esparza. She compares this matchup to her rematch against Tecia Torres mainly because of the long gap between those two fights but, in the end, she understands the unique nature of the bout.

“I really know how to just compartmentalize all my different experiences. It’s really important to take the information that you’ve learned and stuff from the past, but always be in the present moment. I think once we meet face-to-face, there will be similar feelings. Maybe feelings from the past might reignite or whatever but, for the most part, I’m just focused on every day, one step at a time and really just focusing on my evolution as a fighter.”