Rose Namajunas | Growing Up On The Biggest Stage

Whether it is the vulnerability Namajunas shows after her biggest moments, the style with which she fights, or the down-to-earth approach she takes to her life, people connect with the Colorado resident.

Growing up on the biggest stage and in the brightest spotlight is taxing. Even if all interactions with strangers were positive, life as a public figure isn’t natural to most. Namajunas has navigated that dynamic openly, all while garnering a reputation as one of the more skilled mixed martial artists on the roster and a real-ones-know sort of favorite fighter to watch. Ultimately, Namajunas is just herself, and people respond to that.

Watch Zuffa Boxing 01 Friday January 23 On Paramount+

“Every time it's like the same battle against yourself,” Namajunas said. “For the most part, you're always just trying to—I mean, you obviously care, like, you need to care, and you need to try hard and you need a win, and like, you need to do all these things—but then at the end of the day, it's only up to God if I even breathe today. I can't really have control over all that, so you kind of have to let go of that result, and you kind of have to just kind of let things be and just show up and do your best. And then, you know, let God do the rest.”

Originally slated to face former flyweight champion Alexa Grasso, Namajunas perked up when top contender Silva stepped up on short notice when Grasso pulled out of the bout.