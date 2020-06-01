Rose Namajunas Found Inspiration

“Of course, nobody wants to lose,” said Namajunas. “But I learned a lot from that (fight). I went through some different phases, pointing a finger everywhere else and then realizing that I was in control a lot of it and I f**ked up. And I took that responsibility and did something about it and was still kind of holding on to it in a weird and different way. At the point where I'm at now, I'm emotionally healed from all of that and yeah, it was embarrassing at the moment, but now it's just a thing of the past.”

In fact, when catching up to Namajunas at training camp in her adopted home state of Colorado, the focus was on the future, not the past, and she sounded as ready to go as ever.

“I’m doing really good, getting muscles,” she laughed. The only thing she hasn’t done over these unprecedented times is get down to the business of writing her book.

“I haven't written one page,” she said. “I love writing in my journal, so I've been keeping a journal this whole time, so maybe I'm just accumulating notes for later. I still think I'm in the middle of my book and living it daily. I gotta live out some more chapters first.”

The next chapter begins a nearly 24-hour trip away on Yas Island. And as heated as the first bout between Namajunas and Andrade was inside the Octagon, outside of it, there’s been nothing but class from both combatants for as long as they’ve been linked together for a pair of sanctioned fistfights. Then again, that’s always been the style for Andrade and Namajunas, who leave the fighting for fight night.

“If it wasn't truly genuine in my character then that would be difficult because I'd be acting, but it's really what's honestly in my heart,” Namajunas said. “I don't have to think about anything because I'm not making s**t up. I wear my emotions on my sleeve, I say how I feel and then I deal with the consequences. But at least I don't have a heavy heart because I'm trying to put on a front or act.”

There may be no more honest sport than one in which two athletes face each other in combat with no teammates to help them and only a referee to save them. No one is more acutely aware of this reality than Rose Namajunas, who also knows how much of a trip it is for people to reconcile that the young lady who plays Chopin with the skill of a master is the same one who will be punching Jessica Andrade in the face in a few days. So don’t be surprised that she can whip off Bible quotes and move right into her desire to go and compete on Fight Island.

“It makes sense to me,” she laughs.

And that’s all that matters.

