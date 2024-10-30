Rose Namajunas Feels 'Destined' For Something Big

“A lot has changed for me in the last couple years, and I have found more peace than ever,” Namajunas said. “And as much as the world is really crazy, it's nothing that's completely unexpected, because I just always had this feeling that I'd grow up in a time where there'd be a lot of weirdness and chaos. But I’ve got my relationship with God, and my spirituality has really kept me at peace during these times. More than anything, my faith has really gotten super strong, and so when I'm fighting, I just feel like that's my purpose, to basically show the love of God. It sounds kind of crazy going in there to fight, but it is a platform, and so I try to use that to share my message. It’s not like I have ill will with my opponent or anything like that at this point in my life.”

At 32, Namajunas is still young, so to figure things out at an age where many still struggle to find their way in the world is impressive, but not surprising, since she has always been an old soul. But while the ups, downs and sideways of her chosen profession can throw anybody off, she’s emerged stronger and more focused, with still enough time to make a run at a third world title.

“It really is just competition and education for me at this point,” she said. “So, I do find a lot of peace, even within that chaos. It's kind of hard to understand, but because I've accomplished becoming a champion and then going through all that and then going through so many highs and lows, I’ve realized that, at the end of the day, none of it really matters that much. And now, I'm at the place in my career where I'm so grateful and fortunate to be able to still be at the top of my game, or at least getting back to it, and being able to actually enjoy it this time around instead of having all these regrets or bitterness. And I've seen that a lot with other fighters. So I'm just so fortunate to be able to be on the side of things and really just enjoying myself.”