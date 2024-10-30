Rose Namajunas Feels 'Destined' For Something Big

Announcements
Peace. It’s probably the last word you think of when it comes to today’s world, especially in the fight game, where the acts that take place in the Octagon are, let’s say, less than peaceful. But as two-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas approaches her Saturday co-main event against Erin Blanchfield, she’s as in tune with the universe as she’s ever been.
“A lot has changed for me in the last couple years, and I have found more peace than ever,” Namajunas said. “And as much as the world is really crazy, it's nothing that's completely unexpected, because I just always had this feeling that I'd grow up in a time where there'd be a lot of weirdness and chaos. But I’ve got my relationship with God, and my spirituality has really kept me at peace during these times. More than anything, my faith has really gotten super strong, and so when I'm fighting, I just feel like that's my purpose, to basically show the love of God. It sounds kind of crazy going in there to fight, but it is a platform, and so I try to use that to share my message. It’s not like I have ill will with my opponent or anything like that at this point in my life.”
At 32, Namajunas is still young, so to figure things out at an age where many still struggle to find their way in the world is impressive, but not surprising, since she has always been an old soul. But while the ups, downs and sideways of her chosen profession can throw anybody off, she’s emerged stronger and more focused, with still enough time to make a run at a third world title.
“It really is just competition and education for me at this point,” she said. “So, I do find a lot of peace, even within that chaos. It's kind of hard to understand, but because I've accomplished becoming a champion and then going through all that and then going through so many highs and lows, I’ve realized that, at the end of the day, none of it really matters that much. And now, I'm at the place in my career where I'm so grateful and fortunate to be able to still be at the top of my game, or at least getting back to it, and being able to actually enjoy it this time around instead of having all these regrets or bitterness. And I've seen that a lot with other fighters. So I'm just so fortunate to be able to be on the side of things and really just enjoying myself.”
Amazing what ten pounds can do, eh?
The fairly new flyweight laughs.
“I definitely really like not having to cut that weight,” said Namajunas, who is 2-1 since moving to the 125-pound division a little over a year ago. “I wasn't cutting a super crazy amount of weight, but I think for my size it was a lot of water weight. I wasn't really paying attention to it at the time because I always successfully made weight, but there were some rough times cutting weight. It was an adjustment period, though, to get to this point of comfortably being that size and even just getting used to this body and stuff. But I feel a lot healthier now, and stronger, and I feel like more fighters should fight closer to their natural weight.”
But is she happier?
Rose Namajunas Fight Week Interview | UFC Edmonton
“Yeah, I would say so,” she laughs. “I get to eat more, and I don't have to run so many miles.”
Which means all she has to do now is fight, and after back-to-back wins over Amanda Ribas and Tracy Cortez this year, “Thug Rose” can cap off 2024 in style if she can turn back the number three-ranked Blanchfield. A win will put her right behind the only fighter to beat her at 125 pounds, Manon Fiorot, and put her in the conversation for a shot at champion Valentina Shevchenko next year. That’s quite a feat for someone who already owned the strawweight title twice. Safe to say that she’s come a long way from those early days in Milwaukee.
“I always had this belief that I was destined for something big,” Namajunas said. “I didn't picture every scene of this journey, but as far as knowing, in a general sense, that I was going to do something big with martial arts was inside of me. Not always, but I would say once I became aware of what MMA was, I was like, oh, this is it. It wasn't clear, but I just had a vision at that moment. And then even prior to that, I didn't know what I was going to be doing, but I did everything as if I was going to do it the best that I can. I was going to be the best in the world at doing anything, like doing the dishes or doing my homework. And I wouldn't say I always did that, but that was a big part of my upbringing, just being really competitive and always trying to do the best that I can in everything that I did. And I knew it would pay off in some way, shape, or form. I guess, in a way, I’ve always seen this happening.”
So was she the best dishwasher in Milwaukee?
“I was, yes, I believe so,” she laughs. “When I worked at Gilles, the custard shop, I was on that dishwashing station for a little bit.”
And here she is in Edmonton, still one of the best at what she does, and maybe a couple fights away from getting the chance to prove that to the world once more. It’s not a need for Namajunas, but a want that she’s determined to make happen.
“I wouldn't say I need it, but I definitely want it, and it would just complete my journey the way that I envision it,” Namajunas said. “Obviously if it doesn't happen, it doesn't define me as a person, but I am very motivated to get that belt and I'd be the second female that did it (along with Amanda Nunes), so it would go down in women's MMA as a great achievement. And ultimately, I know I can, too, and the other thing that makes it exciting is that it’s super scary. It’s like, okay, this is another big challenge, and it excites me. Getting that strawweight belt again would have been sort of like, all right, I already know that I did it twice and I could do it a third time. It just didn't seem like there was much meaning behind it. But getting this second division championship belt, it would mean a lot to me, and I know that it would also make my platform that much bigger, and I would be able to do that much more to bring people closer to God and be able to do so much more for everything else post-fighting. So it would be a huge achievement that I'm really happy about.”
