Roque Martinez Is Embracing The Challenge

“I was definitely content in Japan,” he said. “I really love Japan. Put aside fighting and I love going there. I actually vacation there pretty often. But the real determining factor of pushing for that call to the UFC was the whole pandemic thing, with not many opportunities to fight anymore due to the travel bans. It only made sense to try and get the push to get into the UFC, especially with the frequency of the fight cards now. I'm a fighter and I have to fight. I'm not one of those guys that will fight once every now and then and just enjoy being there. I've gotta fight.”

He got his call, and he got a fight. Now he has his second in two months and he couldn’t be happier. And while many of his fellow fighters in Guam have taken their show on the road training wise once they get into the UFC, Martinez is determined to not just do his camps at home, but to help build a new MMA culture on his island.

Use Stats To Preview The Biggest UFC Vegas 14 Matchups

“I see a lot of the guys here leave to do their camps in the States and it's totally understandable, but I have this vision of really building up our local MMA scene again,” he said. “I want to fly some guys in with expertise and I want to do my camps here. I love Guam, I love being from here and, at the end of the day, I want to represent Guam and show that we can do everything here. It's my huge vision to build this culture of fighting out here back up, because we did have that at one point. I want to build it back up.”

It all starts with Martinez having success on MMA’s biggest stage. And to get there, he’s had to return to a familiar hill close to home.

“We've been doing this for years, since I started my career in fighting,” he said of his runs up the steep hill. “We did it a lot and I haven't done it in such a long time. I had to go back to the roots. And man, the hill is long. (Laughs) There are two portions of it. Starting from the bottom, it's like a slow gradual climb and at the very end, it's a shorter climb but it's definitely steep. The thing I like about those hills is you can go at it as hard as you want, but that thing ain't gonna get tired on you. It's gonna be there and you have to face it every sprint up. There's no wearing down the hill, but it will wear you down. That's why I love it.”