Roosevelt Roberts Planning A Coming Out Party

When all was said and done, Roberts went and started his own Twitter account (@GoGetta_Rowskii) and assumed he would have a little down time until his next fight. That didn’t happen, as he got a call with the biggest fight of his career – a meeting with Jim Miller taking place this Saturday in Las Vegas. Vacation will have to wait.

“This was something that came out of the blue,” said Roberts. “But me and my manager and my coach felt like this was a good opportunity and I'm already in shape, so let's see if we can do a little catchweight.”

Both sides agreed to meet at 160 pounds and we’ve got ourselves an intriguing matchup between the man tied with Donald Cerrone for the most fights in UFC history come Saturday night and a rising star who a few years back wasn’t exactly sitting in front of the television watching every MMA event he could get his eyes on.

“I had seen a few UFC fights but I wasn't a big fan of it,” he said. “I wasn't always watching it. I remember watching WEC and all that too, but I wasn't all into it. I didn't start getting into it until I started training and competing in MMA. That's when I really started watching fights and having people to look up to when it came to how I wanted to fight and stuff like that.”

You would then assume that Roberts wasn’t too star-struck when presented with Jim Miller in just his 12th pro fight. That would be an incorrect assumption.

“I remember watching Jim Miller,” he said. “He's been around for a while. He wasn't one of the guys that I modeled my fighting after, but I've watched him fight. That dude's tough and it's going to be an amazing fight. I feel like me standing in that cage looking across from him, he's gonna bring out the best in me and I've got to go out there and make it happen.”