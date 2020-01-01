For Roosevelt Roberts, Family Propels Him Forward

In just seven minutes and 13 seconds, Roberts did what so many can’t: he stepped up with the best performance of his life when the pressure was at its highest. Yet in the Contender Series, winning doesn’t guarantee a ticket to the UFC. So unlike the NFL or NBA Draft, where the players brought on site pretty much know they’re getting chosen to compete at the highest level of their sport, fighters like Roberts have what has to feel like an endless wait to find out if they’re being signed. And he’s never forgotten what those moments felt like.

“I remember that feeling,” Roberts laughs. “I was sitting back there waiting for (UFC President) Dana White to call my name or if he was even gonna call my name. I know exactly what those guys (on the series now) are feeling because I was in their same shoes. I know that emotion, that self-doubt, asking my coaches if I did enough or if I looked good enough to even be able to get a contract. So yeah, I know exactly how they feel.”

Roberts made it to the other side, getting his contract and then going on to win four bouts in the big show thus far. He’s one of the top prospects at 155 pounds, and it wouldn’t shock anyone if he makes his way into the lightweight top 15 by the middle of next year. In short, whatever he wanted to change in his life has changed, and he couldn’t be happier. But getting to this point took changes that happened even before he strapped on the four-ounce gloves, and he readily admits that if not for the birth of his two children, now five and six, he may not have even been alive, let alone in the UFC.

“I can one hundred percent guarantee that if I did not have my kids, I would be back in Florida in the street right now, doing some crazy s**t,” said Roberts. “If my daughter was not born when she was born, I would still be in Miami, Florida, living this crazy life, the fast life, probably be dead or in jail right now. The only reason I changed my life, the only reason I work as hard as I do is because of what was given to me, and that was my kids. That's all there is, and I can never forget about that because they're the reason I changed my life.”

When Amirah was born, Roberts was not training to be a professional prizefighter. He was running off the rails and heading in the wrong direction. Seeing his little girl for the first time shook him straight.