Roobet.fun Named Official Social Casino Of UFC

The agreement also provides for an annual Brand Ambassador fund that will bring the partnership to life through appearances, content, and creative campaigns with UFC athletes.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Roobet.fun as an official UFC partner,” said Grant Norris-Jones, Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships. “Roobet.fun is an innovative online gaming platform that offers an incredibly compelling user engagement experience via a free-to-play social casino. It’s a forward-thinking approach to gaming we believe UFC fans will enjoy.”

“Roobet.fun originally entered the fight space to support some of the best UFC fighters on the planet, and now as the official social casino of the UFC, we will provide exciting, free games and prizes to the greatest fans in the world,” said Anthony Brennan, Roobet.fun Co-Founder and Head of Partnerships. “With this partnership, Roobet.fun will create groundbreaking experiences that UFC fans have never seen before.”

The Roobet.fun brand already has deep roots within the MMA community, as they individually support several of UFC’s best fighters through multi-faceted sponsorships of former champions Alex Pereira, Charles Oliveira, Brandon Moreno and Marlon “Chito” Vera. The company also produces several MMA podcasts, including Champions Corner with former UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno; Chute Boxe hosted by Diego Lima, head coach and manager of the famed Chute Boxe Academy in Brazil; and On the House with MMA agent Jason House.