Ronnie Lawrence Ready To See What He's Made Of

If there has been a positive in this otherwise maddening situation, it’s that Lawrence has been forced to recalibrate his training.

An admitted over-trainer who typically puts in three training sessions a day outside of camp and was trying to keep that same schedule on the way to fight night, struggling to stay healthy and focusing in on ensuring that he makes it to the cage in the best state possible has led him to switch things up, dropping down to one, maybe two, hard pushes per day and an increased focus on drilling and technique as opposed to “going crazy,” as he put it.

“My whole career, I’ve been known for borderline over-training,” began Lawrence, who earned rave reviews from the UFC President following his victory on the annual talent search series carrying his name. “Cardio has always been one of my strong suits. Cardio was a tool I utilized — I’d try to come out fast, stay fast, and they would be like, ‘Obviously he’s gonna slow down,’ and then I would end up speeding up.

“I’ve tried to keep that same mentality while training less; a little more drilling instead of trying to go full-speed crazy all the time. Normally, four weeks out, I feel like absolute dog s**t because I’m overdoing it to the max, and then three weeks out, I peak too early and look like an absolute machine, and then I get sick around that time; at least that’s what happened the last couple fights anyway.”

It’s a frustrating cycle for the promising bantamweight, one that he hopes he’ll be able to get completely resolved with the help of doctors or a dermatologist, which is why he’s opted to open up about it more in the preamble to this weekend’s fight with Argueta.