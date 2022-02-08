Ronnie Lawrence Looking To Gain Some Ground

“That was super-tough,” said Lawrence, who finally returns to action this weekend at UFC 271 against local bantamweight Mana Martinez. “I didn’t have the platform to reach enough fans to explain what happened — it was just ‘Ronnie Lawrence didn’t make it to the scale’ and that looks bad.

“I didn’t do anything different, I wasn’t slacking, and I’m not that big of a bantamweight,” added the Tennessee native, whose body cramped up as he climbed out of the bathtub, resulting in a trip to the hospital, several IVs, and one scuttled fight. “I was on track to make weight easy — my body just failed that time.”

A bout with COVID followed soon after, and while he hoped to return in December, a matchup never materialized, resulting in Lawrence heading into this weekend’s contest coming off almost a year on the sidelines.

“I was really hoping I wouldn’t have to wait a year,” he said with a laugh. “My goal was three fights last year and I was on schedule for trying to squeeze three in because I would have fought in July, stayed healthy, and tried to fight in December, but after catching COVID and all that, I’m definitely ready to get out there.

“I hate when I don’t fight for over a year because it’s almost like the nerves are almost brand new when you’re about to walk out. When you fight a couple times a year, it’s not as bad. I don’t really understand why, but that seems to be the case.”

Lawrence speaks from experience.

After suffering the first loss of his career to current UFC lightweight Steve Garcia, he went more than two years before returning to action. He registered two victories in four months to get things moving in the right direction again, but then went nearly 16 months before stepping into the cage opposite Jose Johnson on Season 4 of Dana White’s Contender Series.

That victory brought a UFC contract and led to his debut third-round stoppage win over Vince Cachero last February, and now here he is, finally readying to make the walk for the second time for the second time.