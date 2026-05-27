Rongzhu | Finally Ready To Compete With The Best

While he’d 20 wins in 23 starts, finishing all but two of those opponents, the Enbo Fight Club product was still green when it came to his overall skill level and his ability to strategically work through a fight. He was a game competitor, but each trip into the Octagon followed the same script: move forward, sling hands, see what happens. He sandwiched a win between a pair of setbacks, but in a crowded division where new names are always at the ready, Rongzhu was released by the promotion nine days before his 22nd birthday.

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Fifteen months later, after earning a second-round stoppage win abroad, Rongzhu stood out as the most established name in the lightweight tournament on the second season of Road to UFC, and less than two years after being let go, a third-round submission win over Shin Haraguchi earned Rongzhu a second chance to compete in the UFC.

“Most of my fights before getting to the UFC were in China,” began the still just 26-year-old lightweight, who faces Victor Martinez in a lightweight matchup that serves as the final bout of Thursday’s opening Road to UFC event of the season. “That is fine, but I think my Road to UFC experience, fighting through the tournament, helped me a lot because I fought the best prospects from Asia, and I gained a lot of experience from that.”