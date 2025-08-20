The Continued Evolution Of Rongzhu

He comes into Saturday on the heels of a stellar UFC 312 Fight Of The Night effort vs Kody Steele, a fight still in the running for the best of 2025. He got his hand raised in one of the rare occasions his bouts have had to go to the judges’ scorecards. But instead of patting himself too hard on the back, he opted instead to step his game up.

“After the last fight, I went back to New Zealand to be trained at City Kickboxing,” he explains via translator. Coach Eugene Bareman’s stable has proven to be one of the most elite in the business, turning out alumni like champ Alexander Volkanovski, Dan Hooker, Israel Adesanya and Kai Kara-France.

“I have learned so much from my coaches and my partners, as well as other UFC fighters like (Israel) Adesanya. I have learned a lot and made a lot of progress. So this time I will put on an even more exciting show.”

He says this last part with excitement, as if he found a place where he belongs.