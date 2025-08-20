The Continued Evolution Of Rongzhu

Every time the story of Rongzhu is told, there’s an important fact to point out right off the top, not only because it defies belief, but it foreshadows things to come: the lightweight has been fighting professionally since he was 16 years old.
Of course, he’s not the only fighter in the world to start so young, but he’s one of the only to have such sustained success over that stretch. Now aged 25 and in his second run under the UFC banner, Rongzhu has compiled a record (26-6) that many fighters ten years his senior haven’t had time to achieve, like his opponent this week at UFC Shanghai: Austin Hubbard.
Initially signed to the promotion back in 2021 from the UFC Performance Institute’s UFC Academy Combine in Shanghai, China, he had an uneven 1-2 run before returning to the regional scene. The 2023-2024 Road To UFC tournament proved to be the perfect platform for the Sichuan, China native to dominantly reassert himself, and he came away with his second UFC contract.
He comes into Saturday on the heels of a stellar UFC 312 Fight Of The Night effort vs Kody Steele, a fight still in the running for the best of 2025. He got his hand raised in one of the rare occasions his bouts have had to go to the judges’ scorecards. But instead of patting himself too hard on the back, he opted instead to step his game up.
“After the last fight, I went back to New Zealand to be trained at City Kickboxing,” he explains via translator. Coach Eugene Bareman’s stable has proven to be one of the most elite in the business, turning out alumni like champ Alexander Volkanovski, Dan Hooker, Israel Adesanya and Kai Kara-France.
“I have learned so much from my coaches and my partners, as well as other UFC fighters like (Israel) Adesanya. I have learned a lot and made a lot of progress. So this time I will put on an even more exciting show.”
He says this last part with excitement, as if he found a place where he belongs.
“I like City Kickboxing because of the atmosphere there. The team there is very cohesive and people there are helping each other. Also, they are very good coaches and make very good plans for my matches and for my training. So I feel very good about this.”
He’s also surround by veterans that, like him, are blessed with the benefit of hindsight.
“During my first journey with the UFC, I was too young and I was not experienced enough, either for my game, in my training or in my life.”
He’s probably being a little hard on himself here. He had compiled a record of 17-3 before he even stepped foot in the UFC, and 16 of those were finishes. Sure, the lights are always a little brighter in the big show, but it was always evident Rongzhu had the goods. But nonetheless, he points to the past four years as the most significant in his personal and professional growth.
“This time around, I'm more mature, I'm better prepared and I’m a whole new me. So this time I'm going to show everyone the evolution I have gone through.”
In Hubbard, Rongzhu faces an opponent with an arc similar to his own. “Thud” is also on his second stint in the UFC, this time on the strength of some strong work on Season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter.
“Honestly, I have been impressed with the UFC matchmakers,” Rongzhu says. “Both of us have such similar experience. We also left the UFC and came back again.”
But where Hubbard has certainly faced more UFC-level talent, he’s eight years the senior of Rongzhu, who also boasts five more pro bouts, despite that age gap. It’s a similar story of many who stand across from Rongzhu, and that only bolsters his confidence.
“I think I will overwhelm him; dominate him either in striking or in wrestling or with grappling or the BJJ.”
In other words, it doesn’t matter how Hubbard comes at him; Rongzhu is ready.
“During my last fight, I was in my optimal condition,” he explains. “And I think this time I will perform even better. I think I’ll outdo myself.”
