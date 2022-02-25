Rong Zhu Back In The Fast Lane

“Really good,” he agrees. “I got a lot of confidence from that.”

Confidence and a return to the win column, where the lightweight has lived comfortably since 2018. Compiling an 18-4 overall record, it’s worth noting every time Rong is discussed that he took his first professional fight just days after his 16th birthday and has never looked back. He consistently is ranked among the best pound-for-pound fighters in all of China.

“Right now only a few people know MMA in China. It’s not popular enough right now, but I think in the near future—maybe a couple of years—it will become a big sport.”

If he can replicate the sort of success he enjoyed in China’s WLF promotion here in the UFC, there’s no doubt he can shine a brighter spotlight on the sport in his homeland. Whether he won or lost, only two of his 22 bouts involved the judges scorecards. Rong is a pure finisher, usually with the fists. But he also recognizes the need to be well-rounded in today’s MMA, and to that end he’s been putting in time at Florida’s revered American Top Team for Saturday’s matchup with Ignacio Bahamondes.

“My coach sent me tape of my opponent to help me for this fight. I feel really good right now.”

The Chilean Bahamondes has followed a trajectory similar to Rong’s, as he is also coming off an impressive KO victory, and he boasts notable height and reach advantages.

“He had a good fight last time,” Rong acknowledges. “He knocked out his opponent. He was lucky enough, but I think I will take him down this time.”