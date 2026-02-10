Ronaldo Junior | The Sky Is The Limit

Ronaldo Junior has had plenty of performances under the UFC Fight Pass banner, but perhaps none bigger than the one just a few months ago, in December, where he became the inaugural BJJ middleweight champion.
After competing four times on the Fight Pass Invitational, his match in December marked the first time he made the walk for UFC BJJ, and what a way to make his debut.
Watch UFC BJJ Live And Free, Thursday Feb. 12
“Last time was awesome,” Junior said. “I was able to put on an incredible show, an incredible fight. I was able to win and become the first middleweight champion for UFC BJJ, so it feels really good to be back here and defend my title now.”
His last outing was incredible, and a dominant one at that, defeating William Tackett by unanimous decision, notching a one 30-26 scorecard and two 30-24 scorecards, which speak from itself. Heading into the matchup, Tackett had a lot of hype around him, with his brother Andrew Tackett headlining the event and defending his welterweight strap once again, but the Brazilian made the victory look easy.
Two months later, the 29-year-old now gets a chance to defend his belt against newcomer Tarik Hopstock. And while some may say that this is a quick turnaround, Junior embraces the chance to top his performance from UFC BJJ 4.
WATCH: Every UFC BJJ Submission
“I’m the type of person always training, always competing,” Junior said. “I competed back in December, and I’ll watch my match 20 times or more to find ways to get back better and find ways to see my mistakes and things that I could’ve done better at that match. I’m definitely coming back with a lot of experience and planning to show people a better performance.”
While this may be Hopstock’s first time competing at UFC BJJ, he comes to the promotion with plenty of accolades that should make for a fun matchup against the champion. The Norwegian recently won the IBJJF NOGI World Championship, in addition to his win at the European IBJJF NOGI Worlds.
The biggest difference when competing at UFC BJJ is the rules set and the set-up of the bowl. And even though Junior has that experience to his advantage, he doesn’t believe it will make too much of a difference, saying that he knows Hopstock will do his homework and be ready to put on a great show.
“He is a really good grappler, and he just won NOGI Worlds, that’s why I think he deserves a match against me here at UFC BJJ,” Junior said. “He’s the type of person that fights forward and always looks for the submission, and it’s going to be very entertaining to compete against him, so far I’ve competed against really tough and great people; this is just going to be another challenge in front of me, and I plan to go out there and win by submission.”
RELATED: Meet The Current UFC BJJ Champions
Winning the belt is one thing but defending it is another.
“It’s a different experience defending this title,” Junior said. “I’ve been dreaming of this for a long time, and I don’t have any pressure as far as defending the title, but I also have a different feeling. It feels like I have something, and I’m just going to defend it. Let’s see how it goes.”
When I spoke with Junior after his title win in December, he mentioned the goal of becoming a double champion at UFC BJJ, and that goal is still at the top of the list for the black belt. Kicking off the first event of 2026 for UFC BJJ leaves the door wide open on what he may be able to accomplish, and to say he has plans to be active would be an understatement.
“My goal for this year is to defend my title as many times as possible, around 4 or 5 times,” Junior said. “I don’t know what the UFC BJJ schedule is. I know they’re going to have 10 events this year. My goal should be every event, but I don’t think they’re going to let me do that.
"If they give me a chance to also fight in the division below or above to become double champ, maybe, but just to defend my title in my division as well, it’s going to be special for me. Those are my goals to come here as many times as possible, not just to defend the title but put on a good performance. That’s what drives me the most to become a better athlete, a better fighter, and display my jiu-jitsu out there.”