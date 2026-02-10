Ronaldo Junior | The Sky Is The Limit

The biggest difference when competing at UFC BJJ is the rules set and the set-up of the bowl. And even though Junior has that experience to his advantage, he doesn’t believe it will make too much of a difference, saying that he knows Hopstock will do his homework and be ready to put on a great show.

“He is a really good grappler, and he just won NOGI Worlds, that’s why I think he deserves a match against me here at UFC BJJ,” Junior said. “He’s the type of person that fights forward and always looks for the submission, and it’s going to be very entertaining to compete against him, so far I’ve competed against really tough and great people; this is just going to be another challenge in front of me, and I plan to go out there and win by submission.”

RELATED: Meet The Current UFC BJJ Champions

Winning the belt is one thing but defending it is another.

“It’s a different experience defending this title,” Junior said. “I’ve been dreaming of this for a long time, and I don’t have any pressure as far as defending the title, but I also have a different feeling. It feels like I have something, and I’m just going to defend it. Let’s see how it goes.”

When I spoke with Junior after his title win in December, he mentioned the goal of becoming a double champion at UFC BJJ, and that goal is still at the top of the list for the black belt. Kicking off the first event of 2026 for UFC BJJ leaves the door wide open on what he may be able to accomplish, and to say he has plans to be active would be an understatement.