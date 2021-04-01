Ron Kruck Recalls A Classic Nate Diaz Moment

Many forget that before Nate Diaz was becoming a star in the UFC, he was burning a hole through the WEC. Making exciting work out of his first two opponents, Diaz was set to take on Joe Hurley in what was likely a title eliminator fight. A young commentator noticed the opportunity that was presenting itself and offered a bit of advice to the king of Stockton.

“I set him aside before the event and said, ‘Nate, you’re getting a lot of eyeballs. People are noticing you win and you might get that title shot, so during the post-fight just keep in mind maybe not to drop as many F bombs as you normally do,’” Ron Kruck recalls with a laugh. “I wasn’t saying he needs to clean it up. I just wanted him to be aware. He was like, ‘Oh yeah, yeah, yeah. Absolutely. I get it.’”

Kruck-strodomus was correct. Diaz finished Hurley in the second round and a title shot was on the horizon. It was now time to see if Diaz would take Kruck’s advice or cut a 209-style promo.

It didn’t take but two sentences for Nate Diaz to drop an F-bomb and it wouldn’t be the last one. Kruck’s face dropped more and more until Diaz finished him off with the following… “He said go beat that m**********r’s ass. Don’t be a bitch”

“I just hear in my earpiece everybody in the broadcast laughing their asses off because they knew, and I look at the camera like, ‘Are you kidding me?’” Kruck said. “But what can you do? You just let the guy go. It was awesome. It was classic TV but there was a little bit of discomfort, for sure.”