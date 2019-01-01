Romero's Return Is An "Amazing Time"

A win would go a long way for Romero and could help him get right back into title contention following UFC 243, where Whittaker will take on Israel Adesanya to unify the middleweight title. Romero would love another crack at Whittaker and his quest to become champion would not waver if Adesanya were to capture the strap.

But before he can focus his energy on a title shot, he will have to get past Brazil’s Costa. Romero believes that his experience and his mental fortitude will help give him the edge once the cage doors lock.

MORE UFC 241: Countdown | Pettis vs Diaz: Settle The Score | Top 5 Nate Diaz Finishes | Order UFC 241 | On The Rise | UFC 241 SoCal Public Events | Inside The Octagon: Cormier vs Miocic | Free Fight: Cormier vs Miocic 1 | Free Fight: Pettis vs Thompson

“The most important thing is that you have a clear idea and plan in the fight,” Romero said. “That’s most important because sometimes the opponent is faster, younger and longer, but when he goes inside the Octagon he blocks it [gestures to his head]. And now you have a confusion with the plan you had. That’s a big problem.”

Romero is hopeful that he can get Costa out of his comfort zone on the pay-per-view portion of Saturday’s event. And he believes he can do that as long as he maintains his focus.

“The most (important) thing is my focus. No distraction, no egos and no putting your head down.”

Romero and Costa will go to war on Saturday in what should be one of the most thrilling fights of the year. Don’t miss the action and purchase UFC 241 on PPV right here. The main card, which features Romero and Costa, starts at 10pm/7pm ETPT.

The ESPN prelims begin at 8pm ET/5pm PT and the UFC Fight Pass early prelims start at 6:30pm ET /3:30pm PT.

Gavin Porter is a digital producer and writer for UFC.com, follow him on Twitter at @PorterUFCNews