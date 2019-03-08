Romero vs Souza 2 Main Event For UFC Ft Lauderdale

South Florida will host the UFC Octagon on April 27, as a stacked card heads to the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida with a highly-anticipated rematch between top five middleweights Yoel Romero and "Jacare" Souza.

Fresh from a knockout of former world champion Chris Weidman, Souza is eager to even the score with Romero by avenging his 2015 split decision loss to the 2000 Olympic silver medalist.

Plus, former NFL star Greg Hardy seeks his first UFC win against Dmitrii Smoliakov, light heavyweight contenders Glover Teixeira and Ion Cutelaba collide, and Andrei Arlovski tests Brazilian up and comer Augusto Sakai.