Roman Kopylov Eyeing A Place In The Rankings

The bout with Almeida in Newark was a bit of an anomaly for the skilled striker, marking the first time since his professional debut that he earned a victory by decision, while standing as just the third time in his career that he had gone to the scorecards. It was a grueling battle where two of the three officials had it even heading into the final round, where Kopylov was able to out-work his Brazilian adversary in the eyes of two of the judges, earning him the victory and a hasty return to the win column.

It would prove to be his final appearance of the year, as a bout of appendicitis sent him under the knife in the back half of the year, scuttling an August matchup with Brunno Ferreira. Even with only making a pair of starts in 2024, the year provided the still-hungry middleweight with plenty of lessons to build upon as he readies to kick off his 2025 campaign on Saturday evening at the UFC APEX.

“The second part of 2024 I missed due to appendicitis surgery,” began Kopylov, whose four-fight run of success included dominant efforts against Punahele Soriano and Josh Fremd. “But I’m happy to be recovered and get such a great fight in the very beginning of the year.

“The main lesson was very simple: you need to work hard every day and don't waste your time,” he added, reflecting on his takeaways from the previous year. “In MMA, you have to work on everything — conditioning, striking, wrestling; I have many areas to improve.”