ROMAN KOPYLOV CONTINUES TO SETTLE IN

Not bad for someone that still doesn’t feel fully at home inside the Octagon yet.

“When I fought in amateur hand-to-hand combat, I was super calm and confident; I knew this game perfectly,” began Kopylov, who faces off with Paulo Costa on Saturday’s UFC 318 pay-per-view main card at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans when asked about his general development over the course of his UFC tenure. “In MMA I don't feel so good yet, but step-by-step I am becoming a better fighter and feel the cage better and better.

“This fight with Costa is very special and I would like to show a better version of myself here.”

If there is a better version still to be unleashed, it should send shivers through the rest of the 185-pound ranks, as the ascending middleweight has already been showing steady improvement over his last handful of fights.