ROMAN KOPYLOV CONTINUES TO SETTLE IN

Roman Kopylov is nine fights into his UFC career, and after dropping his first two appearances, the 34-year-old Russian middleweight has put together a 6-1 record over his last seven bouts to earn a place in the Top 15.
Not bad for someone that still doesn’t feel fully at home inside the Octagon yet.
“When I fought in amateur hand-to-hand combat, I was super calm and confident; I knew this game perfectly,” began Kopylov, who faces off with Paulo Costa on Saturday’s UFC 318 pay-per-view main card at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans when asked about his general development over the course of his UFC tenure. “In MMA I don't feel so good yet, but step-by-step I am becoming a better fighter and feel the cage better and better.
“This fight with Costa is very special and I would like to show a better version of myself here.”
If there is a better version still to be unleashed, it should send shivers through the rest of the 185-pound ranks, as the ascending middleweight has already been showing steady improvement over his last handful of fights.
Last time out, Kopylov was paired off with fellow veteran Chris Curtis, with the two men getting into a competitive back-and-forth. Kopylov started well and Curtis warmed into the fight, leaving the outcome resting on how the final five minutes played out. Both had their moments, but shortly before the final horn sounded, Kopylov connected with a head kick that put the American stalwart on the deck and halted the action.
Heading into the contest, the 14th-ranked middleweight called the bout a “big fight.” Six months removed from the triumph, Kopylov reflected on what the outing meant for him.
“Chris Curtis was a real test for me,” he said. “It was hard fight; I’m happy to get this victory and move forward. I am happy to get my spot among the best fighters in the world; my journey for the title continues.
“I am excited about it, and expecting harder and harder fights.”
The first of those more difficult fights is now at his doorstep in the form of Costa, who resides one spot ahead of him in the rankings at the moment.
The Brazilian has been a fixture in the middleweight rankings for the eight years, having burst unto the scene with an unbeaten record and 100 percent finishing rate early in 2017. Four consecutive stoppage victories elevated him into the title conversation and a bout with Yoel Romero, which he won by unanimous decision, setting up a contentious championship clash with “The Last Stylebender,” Israel Adesanya.
Positive results and consistent appearances have escaped the now 34-year-old Costa since his 13-0 start, as he has gone 1-3 over his last four outings, competing once in 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2024.
Despite his inactivity and lone win over his last four, Costa’s name still rings out within the division, as the setbacks came against former champs Adesanya and Robert Whittaker, as well as ex-title challenger Marvin Vettori, while his victory was garnered in an exhausting, yet thrilling, battle against former titleholder Luke Rockhold at UFC 278 that earned the duo Fight of the Night honors.
Though he’s slipped in the rankings, Costa remains a stern test, and Kopylov is eager to test himself against the dangerous Brazilian this weekend in NOLA.
“I am happy that Mick Maynard and Dana (White) believe in me and are giving me such a great fight on one of the best events of the year,” he said in regards to being paired with Costa, whom he was first penciled in to face last month during International Fight Week before the bout was shifted to UFC 318 on Saturday. “I will do my best to justify their hopes.
“He’s a great fighter — very skilled and experienced; hard punches, very good takedown defense,” Kopylov continued, shifting into his analysis of his foe. “I think i have some speed advantage and I will try to use it.
“Only top fighters could (beat) Paulo,” he added, underscoring why this contest carries such importance to him. “If I beat him, I will belong to this special group of best in the world.”
The significance of the matchup and anticipating an earlier assignment date meant that Kopylov has spent longer than usual in camp, preparing for this weekend’s clash, leaving him little time to do anything other than focus on the task at hand.
That being said, there were a few opponent-specific changes made in anticipation of facing the powerful striker.
“After (my last fight), I took some time to heal my leg and then started conditioning training for Costa,” Kopylov said, tracing the timeline and activities since his victory over Curtis on the first fight card of the year. “At first we planned it for May, so my camp was longer than I expected. I was bringing my family in different cities; their support means much for me.
“To tell the truth, I don't have enough time for general training and development,” he continued, speaking with refreshing candidness. “As soon as I got the fight offer, we have special training for the new opponent. This time, I did some work with my taekwondo coach, and we also brought a strategy coach from the national taekwondo team for a complete breakdown of Costa.
“I know my opponent better than ever before.”
And by being well-versed in all things Costa heading into the weekend, Kopylov was able to give a clear and concise assessment of how he sees Saturday’s main card opener playing out.
“I am sure it will be a standup battle with many exchanges,” he said. “It can go the distance and be super-exciting, but also can be finished earlier, as we both are very aggressive.”
Should things work out in his favor and he runs his winning streak to three, the always-active Russian already has a clear idea of who he would like to see standing across the Octagon from him next.
“I am never looking behind my opponent's back, but for sure I want another fight this year; probably two,” Kopylov answered when asked to forecast how the rest of his year maps out. “I cut less than 20 pounds, so I can do three or four fights in 12 months easily.
“I was looking for a Sean Strickland fight before, and I still think we can show a great fight."
Don't miss a moment of UFC 318: Holloway vs Poirier 3, live from Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana on July 19, 2025. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, followed by the main card live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.