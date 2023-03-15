Roman Dolidze: The ‘New Blood’ Of The Middleweight Elite

Countdown
In 2022, Roman Dolidze got on the middleweight map in a big way.
The 34-year-old Georgian put together an emphatic win streak, which included incredible Performance of the Night finishes over Kyle Daukaus, Phil Hawes, and Jack Hermansson.
Each of those victories showcased a new wrinkle in Dolidze’s game and proved that he was ready to compete with the best middleweights the UFC had to offer. That’s why Dolidze couldn’t have been more excited to get the call to face former world title challenger Marvin Vettori at UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3.
“Marvin is a very good fighter and a very good opponent. He has very good experience because he’s fought a lot of good opponents. That’s good for my career and for my future,” Dolidze told UFC.com. “It’s a very good opportunity for me. He’s higher ranked than me and I’m very glad the UFC is giving me this chance.”
The UFC gave Dolidze a similar opportunity when they asked him to step in on short notice to fight Hermansson at UFC Orlando. Not only did he make the most of his first crack at the Top 10, but with his win over Hermansson, he showcased that he’s a must-watch fighter that fans can expect to put on exciting performances.
“I think the last three fights I have [gotten] Performance of the Night bonuses and, of course, the people like finishes,” Dolidze said with a smile.
Dolidze is confident that he’ll be able to build on the experiences learned from 2022 to really make his run to the top in 2023.
And it starts by sending a message at the O2 Arena in London this weekend.
“The message to them is they can see my last fights. That’s the best message I can send to them,” Dolidze said. “I think every fight is giving me something new because I’m still learning and finding new things in my technique. I still need to learn a lot of things and that’s probably the best part. For every fight, I’m different and I try to be different.”
Being on the come-up is something that Dolidze sees as a plus, especially when the top contenders and title challengers in the middleweight division seem to have all fought each other.
Dolidze believes a dominant win over Vettori would solidify himself as a new and exciting title contender. Even though the stakes are higher than ever, he’s not feeling any pressure in this matchup with “The Italian Dream”.
He’s not viewing their top 10 showdown as a step up in competition or a test to see if he’s ready for the big dogs.
It’s just business as usual.
“No, this is just another fight,” Dolidze said. “I never say this will be my best performance, but I will try to do my best, that’s for sure.”
It would be something special for Dolidze to look better than he did in his last three bouts. If he’s able to make it happen, then his 2023 campaign will be centered around main events and big fights.
That’s exactly where Dolidze wants to be – right within striking distance.
“Definitely I would love to fight for the title, and it makes sense because Marvin fought for the title,” Dolidze said.
“It’s time for new blood.”
