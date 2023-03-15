Roman Dolidze: The ‘New Blood’ Of The Middleweight Elite

The 34-year-old Georgian put together an emphatic win streak, which included incredible Performance of the Night finishes over Kyle Daukaus, Phil Hawes, and Jack Hermansson.

Each of those victories showcased a new wrinkle in Dolidze’s game and proved that he was ready to compete with the best middleweights the UFC had to offer. That’s why Dolidze couldn’t have been more excited to get the call to face former world title challenger Marvin Vettori at UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3.

“Marvin is a very good fighter and a very good opponent. He has very good experience because he’s fought a lot of good opponents. That’s good for my career and for my future,” Dolidze told UFC.com. “It’s a very good opportunity for me. He’s higher ranked than me and I’m very glad the UFC is giving me this chance.”

The UFC gave Dolidze a similar opportunity when they asked him to step in on short notice to fight Hermansson at UFC Orlando. Not only did he make the most of his first crack at the Top 10, but with his win over Hermansson, he showcased that he’s a must-watch fighter that fans can expect to put on exciting performances.