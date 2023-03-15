 Skip to main content
Roman Dolidze of Georgia poses for a portrait backstage during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 29, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Roman Dolidze: The ‘New Blood’ Of The Middleweight Elite

UFC Middleweight Roman Dolidze Eyes A Big-Time Win Over Marvin Vettori At UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3.
By Gavin Porter, On Twitter @ItsGavinPorter • Mar. 15, 2023

In 2022, Roman Dolidze got on the middleweight map in a big way.

The 34-year-old Georgian put together an emphatic win streak, which included incredible Performance of the Night finishes over Kyle Daukaus, Phil Hawes, and Jack Hermansson.

Each of those victories showcased a new wrinkle in Dolidze’s game and proved that he was ready to compete with the best middleweights the UFC had to offer. That’s why Dolidze couldn’t have been more excited to get the call to face former world title challenger Marvin Vettori at UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3.

How To Watch UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 In Your Country

“Marvin is a very good fighter and a very good opponent. He has very good experience because he’s fought a lot of good opponents. That’s good for my career and for my future,” Dolidze told UFC.com. “It’s a very good opportunity for me. He’s higher ranked than me and I’m very glad the UFC is giving me this chance.”

The UFC gave Dolidze a similar opportunity when they asked him to step in on short notice to fight Hermansson at UFC Orlando. Not only did he make the most of his first crack at the Top 10, but with his win over Hermansson, he showcased that he’s a must-watch fighter that fans can expect to put on exciting performances.

Roman Dolidze Knocks Out Phil Hawes In RD 1 | UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen
Roman Dolidze Knocks Out Phil Hawes In RD 1 | UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen
/

“I think the last three fights I have [gotten] Performance of the Night bonuses and, of course, the people like finishes,” Dolidze said with a smile.

Dolidze is confident that he’ll be able to build on the experiences learned from 2022 to really make his run to the top in 2023.

UFC 286 Fight Card Preview

And it starts by sending a message at the O2 Arena in London this weekend.

“The message to them is they can see my last fights. That’s the best message I can send to them,” Dolidze said. “I think every fight is giving me something new because I’m still learning and finding new things in my technique. I still need to learn a lot of things and that’s probably the best part. For every fight, I’m different and I try to be different.”

Roman Dolidze of Georgia reacts after his TKO victory over Jack Hermansson of Sweden in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Amway Center on December 03, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Roman Dolidze of Georgia reacts after his TKO victory over Jack Hermansson of Sweden in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Amway Center on December 03, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Being on the come-up is something that Dolidze sees as a plus, especially when the top contenders and title challengers in the middleweight division seem to have all fought each other.

Dolidze believes a dominant win over Vettori would solidify himself as a new and exciting title contender. Even though the stakes are higher than ever, he’s not feeling any pressure in this matchup with “The Italian Dream”.

RELATED: Fighters On The Rise At UFC 286

He’s not viewing their top 10 showdown as a step up in competition or a test to see if he’s ready for the big dogs.

It’s just business as usual.

“No, this is just another fight,” Dolidze said. “I never say this will be my best performance, but I will try to do my best, that’s for sure.”

Order UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3

It would be something special for Dolidze to look better than he did in his last three bouts. If he’s able to make it happen, then his 2023 campaign will be centered around main events and big fights.

That’s exactly where Dolidze wants to be – right within striking distance.

“Definitely I would love to fight for the title, and it makes sense because Marvin fought for the title,” Dolidze said.

“It’s time for new blood.”

Don't miss a moment of UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3, live from the O2 Arena in London. Prelims start at 3pm ET/12pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 5pm ET/2pm PT. Order the PPV today! 

Tags
Roman Dolidze
Middleweight
UFC 286
:
Countdown

UFC 286 Countdown | Full Episode

The Welterweight Title Is On The Line When Champion Leon Edwards And Kamaru Usman Meet At UFC 286, Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev Will Square Off In The Co-Main Event On March 18

Watch the Video
Teammates Kamaru Usman and Justin Gaethje debate fashion before heading back to work in the gym.
Embedded

UFC 286 Embedded | All Episodes

Go Behind The Scenes With The Athletes Fighting At UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 In London On March 18, 2023 

More
A general view of the Octagon prior to the UFC 280 event at Etihad Arena on October 22, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Announcements

UFC Returns To Abu Dhabi For Epic UFC 294

UFC Heads To Back To Abu Dhabi For UFC 294 On October 21, 2023

More
: