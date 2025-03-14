Roman Dolidze | Less Talk, More Action

In a world where those who shout loudest can often get the biggest opportunities, Roman Dolidze prefers to let his fighting do the talking.
The 36-year-old Georgian will get the chance to let his skills shout from the rooftops when he steps into the Octagon in Saturday night’s main event against Marvin Vettori at the UFC APEX.
It’s a rematch of their first meeting back in March 2023, where Vettori edged the judges’ scorecards in London, England. Now, with Dolidze ranked 12th and Vettori 8th in the UFC’s official middleweight rankings, the pair will meet again in a bid to score an important victory that could springboard them towards top five opposition later this year.
“I was very happy,” admitted Dolidze as he recalled his reaction to the news that he’d be facing the Italian again.
“I didn't expect that UFC would offer me exactly this fight, but I'm glad, because a lot of people had questions after our last fight.
“And I also think I didn't lose my previous fight with Marvin. I won that fight, and I think this fight will now give answers to all the questions that everybody had.”
Dolidze has 15 full minutes of in-person data on Vettori, having battled all the way to the scorecards with the Italian at The O2 Arena, and he learned that, while his opponent is as tough as advertised, he was able to do something few others have managed – push him onto the back foot during the fight.
“I think Marvin is a very durable fighter,” he said.
“He has a good heart going forward. Unfortunately, that last fight, he didn't go forward with me. He was stepping back. But I still think that he's a great fighter.”
Almost two years to the day since that fight, the pair will run it back at the UFC APEX, and Dolidze said that he’s a more mellowed, considered fighter than the intense character who stepped into the cage to face Vettori in England.
“I think I'm little bit (of a) different fighter than before, than (in) that fight,” he said.
“Back then I was fighting more with anger, but now I'm more confident, and I understand more what I need to exactly do to win the fight.”
The big difference this time around is the fact that they’re fighting in a main event bout. That means more attention, more rounds, and more attention to detail in the preparation for the matchup.
Dolidze is taking it all in his stride, and is treating the bout like it’s just another day in the office.
“As I said, (it’s) nothing special,” he said.
“A little bit more money – that's important, of course – and the opportunity to get more attention. That's exactly what I mostly ask UFC for.
“If you are giving me opponents, if they have a good name, I'm OK to fight anybody.
“Of course, the preparation is a little bit different, but it's more (about) understanding how we don’t need to rush and don't waste too much energy in the beginning, and to be ready for all five rounds. I’ve put in very good work (to prepare) for this, and I feel very confident in this.”
Dolidze is ready for his opponent, and ready for the longer five-round distance. Now it’s time for him to step into the cage and deliver the goods as he looks to break into the middleweight top 10.
“I will give you my gameplan,” he said, matter-of-factly.
“My gameplan is just to be who I am, and that's all what I need to win this fight.
“It's a step forward for me, and it's an important step forward.
“Especially, this win will help me to (get closure) on my loss – though I didn’t think I lost – against him. I will just ask for somebody from the top five. That is my plan. That’s all.
Often, when a fighter is getting ready to step into the cage for a main event fight, they’re looking to make a statement. For an old-school warrior like Dolidze, it’s not about statements, it’s just about progress.
“No statement. I'm just stepping forward to the title,” he said.
“Nothing goes through my head (on the walk to the cage). I’m just glad to be there. I worked a lot for that, and I just need to do what I was training to do, and so I'm ready to go.”
