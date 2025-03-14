Roman Dolidze | Less Talk, More Action

The 36-year-old Georgian will get the chance to let his skills shout from the rooftops when he steps into the Octagon in Saturday night’s main event against Marvin Vettori at the UFC APEX.

It’s a rematch of their first meeting back in March 2023, where Vettori edged the judges’ scorecards in London, England. Now, with Dolidze ranked 12th and Vettori 8th in the UFC’s official middleweight rankings, the pair will meet again in a bid to score an important victory that could springboard them towards top five opposition later this year.

“I was very happy,” admitted Dolidze as he recalled his reaction to the news that he’d be facing the Italian again.