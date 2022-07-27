Alex Perez's Rollercoaster Return

“We ain't back yet,” he laughs. “But I'm getting there, getting closer than all the other camps.”

It’s been a little over 20 months since the world has seen the flyweight contender in action, and since his loss in a UFC 255 title fight against Deiveson Figueiredo in November of 2020, well, we’ll let him describe it.

“It's been a rollercoaster,” said Perez. “Obviously losing to Deiveson sucked, but I was blessed with my son, and fighting, it's crazy - COVID, my opponents getting COVID, injuries left and right, it's been a rollercoaster, but I'm definitely still blessed in my personal life, being able to spend time with my son and watching him grow. And obviously I'm still in the gym every day, training non-stop, so it's definitely one of those things that's been eye-opening.”

Matt Schnell (three times) and Askar Askarov were both scheduled to stand across from Perez in the time after the Figueiredo bout, but the fights never happened, leaving him to train for months without any payoff in the form of a fight. You wonder if it would have been better to just have a long layoff without the emotional tug of war, but Perez says it wasn’t the mental fight that got to him, but the physical one.