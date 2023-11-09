Roku Originals and UFC Team Up for New Behind-the-Scenes Docuseries “Fight Inc: Inside the UFC”

“Fight Inc: Inside the UFC” will provide fans with unprecedented access to UFC CEO Dana White and his team as they peel back the curtain for a look at the daily grind and endless problem-solving in the fight business, including rebuilding fight cards on the fly for major events. The series will also chronicle key storylines featuring the biggest stars in UFC, highlighted by:

The G.O.A.T, former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones, as he prepares to return after a three-year hiatus to face the weight of expectations and the demons of doubt

The emergence of Sean O’Malley, who’s fighting for the bantamweight title and the chance to become the next UFC superstar

Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski, both teammates and champions who dare to be great, with mixed results

The greatest female fighter ever, Amanda Nunes, as she headlines an event fraught with challenges for the UFC team

“For 30 years, the UFC has enthralled millions of fans around the world with an athletic competition unlike any other. Roku Original series ‘Fight Inc: Inside the UFC’ commemorates three decades of this iconic organization, while also giving audiences an exclusive look into the UFC of today,” shared Brian Tannenbaum, Head of Originals, Roku Media.

“‘Fight Inc: Inside the UFC’ gives our audience a front row seat and unprecedented access into one the world’s most exciting sports. As we expand our Roku Sports offering, we look forward to bringing millions of viewers the opportunity to discover unique and exclusive programming from their favorite professional sports teams and leagues, both within The Roku Channel and through the integrated viewing experiences only available on the Roku platform,” said Joe Franzetta, Head of Sports, Roku Media.

“We’re excited to team up with Roku to give UFC fans a rare look at this sport and this organization as we plan for our biggest events during a year filled with huge moments,” said Craig Borsari, Chief Content Officer and Executive Producer at UFC. “The storylines happening outside of the Octagon—the ones fans don’t often see or hear about—are compelling in their own right. We’re very proud of this project, and we’re looking forward to debuting it on The Roku Channel next year.”

“Fight Inc: Inside the UFC” is produced by the UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), which boasts more than 700 million fans and 243 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while broadcasting to over 900 million TV households across more than 170 countries. UFC’s roster features the world’s best MMA athletes representing more than 80 countries.

Dana White, Craig Borsari, Chris Kartzmark, Mike Pacicco, and Tucker Greene will serve as executive producers of “Fight Inc: Inside the UFC.” Sean Boyle oversees the series on behalf of Roku Originals.

“Fight Inc: Inside the UFC” joins Roku’s expanding roster of premium original sports programming, alongside “NFL Draft: The Pick Is In” and “WWE Superstars of Tomorrow,” amid a growing slate of Roku Originals, including “The Spiderwick Chronicles,” “Honest Renovations,” “Morimoto's Sushi Master,” “The Great American Baking Show,” “Die Hart 2: Die Harter,” “Meet Me in Paris,” “WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story," and more. From award-winning scripted entertainment and engaging documentaries to new breakout unscripted series, Roku Originals gives viewers free access to bold, fresh entertainment from the biggest names in Hollywood.

Launched in 2017, The Roku Channel is the home of free and premium entertainment on the Roku platform. In Q4 2022, The Roku Channel reached U.S. households with an estimated 100 million people. The Roku Channel is a top-five channel on the Roku platform by active account reach and streaming hour engagement (Q3 2023). Today, The Roku Channel features a diverse lineup of more than 80,000 free movies and programs and more than 400 free live linear television channels in the U.S. It licenses and distributes content from more than 250 partners.

