Rogério Bontorin Learned The Right Lessons

“It's been a very important experience for me,” Bontorin said of his initial five appearances inside the UFC cage ahead of his clash with Brandon Royval on Saturday. “I think the biggest challenge is to keep working and evolving as an athlete.

“The elite fighters are always getting better and better, and we always need to be mentally prepared to keep evolving.”

Getting an early start to his 2022 campaign and doing so against a Top 5 opponent like Royval is a grand opportunity for the 29-year-old Brazilian, and a chance to put a year filled with frustrations and disappointments behind him.

After competing only once in 2020 due to a summer ankle injury, the Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt kicked off his 2021 schedule with a Top 10 pairing opposite Kai Kara-France at UFC 259.

For the majority of the first round, Bontorin controlled the action, taking the City Kickboxing representative’s back and searching for a fight-ending choke, only to get shaken off in the final 30 seconds of the opening stanza. As both men clambered to their feet, Kara-France connected, stunning Bontorin with the first of three consecutive right hands that eventually put him down and brought the fight to a sudden halt.

Eager to get the sour taste from his loss to Kara-France out of his mouth as quickly as possible, Bontorin raised his hand to fill in for Alex Perez in a bantamweight pairing with Matt Schnell two months later at UFC 262, but failed to make weight. He’d win the main card scrap by unanimous decision, only to see it overturned to a no contest after two supplements he was taking were found to contain a banned diuretic that was not listed on amongst the ingredients, prompting a three-month suspension.